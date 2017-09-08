Assisted Living Project Approved In Wilton

Senior Living Development LLC (SLD) received final approvals for a new assisted living and memory care community.

The 76,000 square-foot, 3-story assisted living and memory care community will contain 90 units. Sunrise Senior Living will be the operator and construction is expected to begin this year.

The project is located at 211 Danbury Road in Wilton and situated on 3.8 acres. According to SLD, the project received widespread community support which resulted in significant zone changes.

Senior Living Development LLC specializes in purchasing strategic property and approving senior housing in high barrier to entry communities in New England and New York. The Wilton site is the company’s sixth project approved in the last 48 months.

