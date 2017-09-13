AG George Jepsen Opens Investigation Into Equifax Breach

Attorney General George Jepsen has opened a formal investigation Into the massive data breach at Equifax that potentially compromised the social security numbers, dates of birth, names and addresses of 143 million Americans.

“This is a massive and very concerning data breach, and we are working to assess its impact on Connecticut residents,” he said in a statement last week. “My office spoke with representatives of Equifax today and, together with the Illinois and Pennsylvania Attorneys General, will follow up with a letter requesting further details as a first step in a formal investigation that will likely expand to include other states.”

“We will be seeking to understand the circumstances that led to the breach, the reasons for the apparent delay between the breach and the company’s public announcement, and what protections the company had in place at the time of the breach,” Jepsen added. “We will be monitoring closely the company’s response in order to ensure that Connecticut consumers are protected.”

Assistant Attorneys General Michele Lucan and Matthew Fitzsimmons, head of the Privacy and Data Security Department, are assisting the Attorney General with this matter.

Equifax is also under fire from other state attorney generals, who have launched investigations, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and many U.S. senators, who are calling on federal regulators to investigate the sale of nearly $2 million in shares by Equifax executives right before the scandal went public.

