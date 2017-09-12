52K SF Facility Sold In Vernon Reprints | Print September 12, 2017 Tradewind Investments LLC has purchased an industrial property in Vernon. The 52,000-square-foot multitenant facility sold for $1.28 million. The 6-acre property is located at 77 Industrial Park Road. Mel-Pet Realty was the seller. Related articles:25K SF Industrial Site In Enfield Gets New LesseeVernon Construction Firm Expands LeaseFormer Liftech Bloomfield Branch Sells For $975KFarmington Bank Vernon Branch Opens, Kicks Off Community CampaignRidgeford Office Building Fetches $2.65M17K SF East Windsor Property Fetches A Half Million Tags: Sentry, Tradewind, Vernon Commercial & Industrial Top Block MOST POPULAR |MOST RECENTHartford Attorney Charged With Larceny Ridgefield Realtor Arrested, Charged With Larceny Woman Sentenced For Stealing $1.7M From Employer Amy Arcano Study: Four Connecticut Cities Among Worst Real Estate Markets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Moving HQ From New Haven To Boston Nationwide Mortgage Delinquencies Continue To Decline US Consumers On Pace For $1 Trillion In Credit Card Debt Solar Power To See Wider Diffusion In The State 52K SF Facility Sold In Vernon Commercial & Industrial Bottom Block