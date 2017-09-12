LOGIN
52K SF Facility Sold In Vernon

September 12, 2017
Tradewind Investments LLC has purchased an industrial property in Vernon.

The 52,000-square-foot multitenant facility sold for $1.28 million. The 6-acre property is located at 77 Industrial Park Road.

Mel-Pet Realty was the seller.

Commercial & Industrial

