West Haven Woman Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Fraud And Identity Theft Scheme

A West Haven woman was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for operating a fraud and identity theft scheme.

According to court documents, Jamila Williams-Stevenson, 37, and Lorena Coburn worked together to steal personal identifying information from victims and commit fraud using the stolen information between approximately 2012 and July 2016. The sources of the personal identifying information included patients at Yale New Haven Hospital, where Williams-Stevenson worked as a care companion.

As part of the scheme, Williams-Stevenson and Coburn submitted to the U.S. Postal Service change of address applications for their victims so that the victims’ mail, including checks that were intended for the victims, would be diverted from the victims’ true addresses to addresses that were controlled by Williams-Stevenson and Coburn. They also stole checks from residential and business mailboxes, which they then counterfeited so that they were payable to their identity theft victims. They then opened bank accounts in the names of identity theft victims, deposited the stolen and counterfeit checks into those accounts, and withdrew the funds from those accounts.

Williams-Stevenson and Coburn also obtained a life insurance policy in the amount of $75,000 in the name of one of their victims, and Williams-Stevenson was named as the beneficiary on the policy. Forensic analysis of Williams-Stevenson’s iPhone, which was seized at the time of her arrest, revealed a series of text messages between Williams-Stevenson and Coburn discussing how they might be able to cause the death of this victim in order to collect on the life insurance policy.

More than 30 individuals were victimized through this scheme, resulting in an attempted loss of more than $150,000 to banks and victims.

Williams-Stevenson was arrested on July 21, 2016. On that date, agents executed searches at her house and storage unit and found more than 200 unique credit and debit cards in the names of various identity theft victims.

Williams-Stevenson has been detained since her arrest. She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on Dec. 12, 2016.

Coburn, of West Haven, pleaded guilty to the same charges on Nov. 30, 2016, and is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

Tags: identity theft, Life Insurance Scheme, wire fraud