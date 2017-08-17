West Haven Crossroads Gets A New Life

As the firm’s design is revealed to the community and the first tenants are moving in, Acorn Group and Svigals + Partners announce that the planning concepts utilized to reinvigorate the busiest intersection in the state of Connecticut are coming to fruition. Working with a team on the project University Commons, a development reviving the intersection of Route 1 and Campbell Avenue in West Haven, the project consists of three mixed-use and residential buildings: The Atwood, The Park View and The Forest. For the first new site of the urban master plan, The Atwood, the entire residential portion of the building and half of its retail space have already been leased.

The development boasts new retail frontages, restaurants and the triangular public space, Village Green.

Three apartment buildings with retail storefronts are planned around the newly landscaped green. One of the three streets defining Allingtown Green is in planning to become a paved pedestrian area.

Tags: Acorn Group, Svigals + Partners, University Commons