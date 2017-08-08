LOGIN
West Haven Car Wash Fetches $425K

August 8, 2017
926 Boston Post Rd

Brothers 4 Car Wash in West Haven recently sold for $425,000.

The sale included a long-standing, fully operational car wash business with two buildings totaling 7,000 square feet on 1 acre of land. The seller was A&M Car Washes, and the buyer was JBC Realty. The new owners will continue to operate the property as Budget Car Wash.

“Brothers 4 Car Wash has been a landmark business in West Haven for over 30 years and thus garnered significant interest when we took this opportunity to the market. We’re pleased to have brokered a transaction where both parties walked away very satisfied,” Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties Inc., said in a statement.

Richetelli and Fred A. Messore, senior vice president with Colonial Properties, brokered the transaction.

Commercial & Industrial

by The Commercial Record
