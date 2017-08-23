UConn Opens Downtown Hartford Campus

The University of Connecticut officially returns to Hartford with a grand opening ceremony and tours of its new downtown campus today.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, UConn President Susan Herbst, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, UConn Hartford students, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy, U.S. Rep. John Larson, and numerous state and local officials will participate in the opening celebration.

The campus, which was moved from West Hartford, consists of the renovated and expanded historic former Hartford Times building; classroom and office space at nearby 38 Prospect St. and shared space in the Hartford Public Library.

Classes start Monday at the downtown campus, home to about 2,300 undergraduate and graduate students and almost 300 full- and part-time employees.

