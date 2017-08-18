LOGIN
Two Tenants Sign Leases In Branford

By Steve Adams | Commercial Record Staff | August 18, 2017
688 East Main St - Branford

Two tenants have signed leases totaling 10,000 square feet at 688 East Main St. in Branford.

East Shore District Health Department leased a 5,000-square-foot, 11-room suite for its headquarters, training and clinics. The health department relocated from Branford Business Park to accommodate expansion.

And Endocrine Assoc. of Connecticut LLC leased 5,000 square feet which will be built out as medical office space. The growing practice has 14 physicians and staff.

Kristin Geenty of The Geenty Group, Realtors, was the sole broker in both transactions.

Commercial & Industrial

