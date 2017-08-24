Tuning Up The Fairfield County Economic Engine

Chris Bruhl

Title: President and CEO, The Business Council of Fairfield County

Experience: 40 years

Fostering a startup culture in Fairfield County is a key goal for The Business Council of Fairfield County. With cutbacks by established major employers such as UBS, the council is encouraging entrepreneurialism by sponsoring hackathons, partnerships with local colleges and creation of the IBM Supplier Connection, an online procurement network matching Connecticut companies with large companies. The 47-year-old organization serves 1,300 businesses and organizations including 252 dues-paying members. Chris Bruhl, the council’s president and CEO, joined the organization in 1990 after working on cultural development for the Westchester Arts Council.

Q: Is the suburban office space model broken and how are landlords and developers responding to the uptick in recent vacancies?

A: I would not use the word broken at all. Real estate models evolve as the economy evolves. The rise of the interstate highways and the personal security issues in large cities through the 1970s meant there was a disadvantage if you were in a city and an advantage if you were in an “Edge City.” Suburban office parks were a natural place for people to come to work. Now we’ve come to an era where cities have gotten their act together. New York City is clean and dynamic and cities are hot and vital. We have to adapt.

In Stamford, Building and Land Technology has proposed a multi-use redevelopment of a parcel on Long Ridge Road. They’re looking at housing, light retail and fitness. There’s a lot of extra land there in a campus-like setting. We’ll see how that goes, through permitting and community feedback. Other owners have focused on adding amenities. Premium space right now is on top of a train station, and viable space is next to a highway exit. The GE headquarters in Fairfield is being adapted to higher education (by Sacred Heart University). The UBS building in Stamford with the world’s largest trading floor, that building will be adapted to the current market because it’s across from the train station.

Q: How successful has the Global Game Jam been after its first two years?

A: It came out of our human resources council expressing concern about their ability to recruit tech talent. That led to a variety of research on our part, some focus groups. We learned as we went through this that some kind of anchored event would bring together educators and employers and the cool, hip factor. You needed to have 5-Hour Energy and pizza. The Global Game Jam is a three-day hackathon and a game development exercise. Teams develop their games until Sunday night when you upload and present. It’s a way to make talent visible to employers.

Q: How did you identify the food and beverage sector as an economic growth opportunity?

A: We have two food and beverage CEOs on our board. Food is entertainment now. While the world’s center of food venture capital is San Francisco, the second most dynamic center for food innovation startups is Brooklyn. And anything that happens in New York will happen here if it’s possible. We found that six of the 22 companies in our high-growth small business portfolio are food related. We’re seeing growth not just of craft breweries, but proof-of-concept restaurants. Barcelona Wine Bar and Bartaco came out of Norwalk and just closed on $50 million in funding to go to 20 locations. We began to introduce the theme of food and beverage into everything we do now, such as our wellness meetups at Fairgate Farm.

Q: What actions are you looking for from Hartford to stabilize the economy?

A: Right now in Connecticut we’re in a budget crisis and it’s a combination of short- and long-term factors. Long-term health care and pension expenses for state workers are very important issues. There’s something to be said for the idea that the future goes to Connecticut first. If you’re an early adopter, you have to get ready to abandon and change. We built our own state highway, the Connecticut Turnpike, to Connecticut standards, not federal standards. We have to fix that. We don’t have population growth. We have to address connectivity to New York and Boston via high-speed rail, and high-speed broadband. Fairfield County continues to pay a disproportionate amount of taxes as we should because of our wealth. Connecticut will continue to benefit from the Fairfield County engine and we can’t wait.

