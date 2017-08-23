TD Charitable Foundation Awards $5K Grant To Leadership Greater Hartford

TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, has awarded Leadership Greater Hartford (LGH) a $5,000 grant for its 2017 Common Ground youth leadership program.

Common Ground brings high school students together from urban and suburban schools to provide a forum to exchange ideas and experiences. Participants directly apply their new leadership skills and personal growth experiences to planning and implementing a community-focused service project that they design and organize together.

Last year’s LGH 2016 Common Ground participants partnered with the Ugandan American Nakuwadde Mission Project, whose mission is to work with the people in Nakuwadde, a poor village in Uganda, to build a community center to house medical, educational, social and entrepreneurial services.

