An international manufacturing company based in Sweden will move its U.S. headquarters to Berlin next month.

Steelwrist markets, develops and manufactures tiltrotators, quick couplers and tools for excavators.

The Berlin office will be located at 576 Christian Lane in 6,500 square feet of rental space. According to the Hartford Business Journal, the company has invested $500,000 in its U.S. headquarters.

