While job search site Indeed’s roots in Stamford stretch back to its startup days in 2004, executives had reservations about Fairfield County as a place to grow a tech company in 2017.

“They were actually determining whether or not Connecticut would be an expansion site for them,” said Catherine Smith, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “They have offices in Austin (Texas) and New York City and around the globe, and we had to compete just to get them to say, ‘Hey, we want Connecticut in the mix.’”

Indeed Inc. will lease two additional floors at 177 Broad St., where it already employs 700 people. A 15-year, $7 million low-interest loan from DECD will pay for tenant buildout costs and new equipment, offsetting part of Indeed’s $26.5 million investment.

In exchange, Indeed agreed to increase its Stamford workforce to 1,200. The company also qualifies for up to $15 million in DECD Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment tax credits.

Convincing additional tech companies to grow in Stamford could offset the effects of cutbacks at financial services firms UBS and RBS that left behind large vacant blocks of space. The vacancy rate in the city’s 8.5-million-square-foot office market lingered at 23.5 percent at midyear, according to Avison Young research.

Indeed’s expansion is the latest in a series of targeted incentives by Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration aimed at retaining jobs at major employers.

The state’s First Five Plus program has awarded $412.5 million in loans, grants and tax credits since 2011 to companies ranging from ESPN to Bridgewater Assoc. The program could generate nearly 3,800 jobs from those agreements if the companies meet their employment targets, according to DECD data.

Because First Five Plus has reserved its last four slots for potential larger expansions, Indeed’s incentive package was negotiated separately, Smith said.

Addressing Connecticut’s ‘City Problem’

General Electric’s decision to move its global headquarters from Fairfield to Boston last year and Aetna’s recent announcement that it will relocate its headquarters and 250 jobs from Hartford to Manhattan have set off soul-searching and finger-pointing in the Land of Steady Habits.

Observers have assigned blame to Connecticut’s corporate tax structure, its high cost of living and the lure of states with more thriving urban centers. Top executives for GE and Aetna said their difficulties recruiting talented employees to live and work in Connecticut factored into the moves. A columnist for the local web site CT News Junkie suggested a “city problem” lies at the root of the state’s image problem.

“It might not be fair but we’re seen as boring – a land of suburban office parks, rotting cities and faded mill towns,” op-ed contributor Terry Cowgill wrote.

A new “Innovation Places” program seeks to create the kind of environment that’s attractive to the tech industry and the workforce that’s key to their success. Typically, such companies favor dense, walkable urban areas with cultural attractions, nightlife and public transportation, organizers CTNext noted as it solicited proposals from communities last fall.

Stamford – which fits that description better than most Nutmeg State cities and towns – was one of four winners in the first round of grants totaling $30 million announced in June. Other recipients were New Haven, a partnership between Hartford and East Hartford, and a Thames River partnership of New London and Groton.

“Stamford is the most actively growing and economically vital city in the state,” said Chris Bruhl, CEO of the Business Council of Fairfield County. “The city is at the intersection of the Connecticut and metro New York economy. We have unique opportunities here.”

Foremost among them: a growing network of business incubators, accelerators and co-working spaces. Serendipity Labs, which opened a 13,000-square-foot co-working space at 700 Canal St., has leased an additional 9,000 square feet after outgrowing its capacity, vice president of marketing Paula Gomprecht said. The Stamford location has 160 members.

RBS recently concluded the first session of its NatWest Markets Innovation Incubator, which provided young companies with mentoring and technical assistance. The next step for the business council, which is administering the “Innovation Places” grant: creating a fintech accelerator with assistance from local financial and insurance firms.

At the same time, the business council is evaluating locations for a 9,000-square-foot “co-learning” space to provide retraining and workforce development for mid-career professionals to pick up new tech skills. And it’s embracing the city’s existing feasibility study for luring autonomous vehicle testing companies to privately-owned roads within the 87-acre Harbor Point property in the South End.

Gwendolyn James, executive director of CTNext, said the board of directors put a premium on the applicants’ qualifications in selecting the first four grant recipients.

“They were definitely looking at how we can get points on the board quickly and trying to accelerate the organically grown (tech) communities such as New Haven and Stamford,” James said. “At the end of the day, they looked at the team and whether they felt they could invest in the people.”