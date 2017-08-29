Second Man Sentenced In Insurance Fraud Ring

A Haiti citizen last residing in New London was sentenced to prison this week for his involvement in an insurance fraud scheme.

Jacques Fleurijeune, 28, also known as “Magic,” was sentenced to approximately five months of imprisonment, time already served and three years of supervised release.

Fleurijeune and others conspired to stage car accidents for the purpose of defrauding automobile insurance companies between April 2011 and April 2014. A high percentage of these planned crashes were single-vehicle accidents on remote roads where there were no witnesses other than the occupants of the crashed vehicle. After each staged accident, the defendants filed fraudulent property damage and bodily injury claims with various automobile insurance companies. These payouts ranged from $10,000 to $30,000.

Fleurijeune admitted to his personal involvement in one staged crash that occurred on Oct. 22, 2013, in Norwich. On that date Mackenzy Noze deliberately crashed Fleurijeune’s car, which was in poor condition, in part so that Fleurijeune could receive money from his insurance provider to purchase a new vehicle. After Noze crashed the vehicle, Fleurijeune replaced Noze in the driver’s seat and falsely reported to responding law enforcement officers that he had been driving the car at the time of the crash, and that the crash occurred because he swerved into a tree to avoid hitting a deer in the road. Fleurijeune and others collected a total of $30,534.52 from the insurer for this particular claim.

Fleurijeune, who is detained, faces immigration proceedings.

Tags: insurance fraud, Norwich