Savings Institute Bank & Trust Promotes Kleckner

Morgan Kleckner was recently promoted to mortgage consultant at Savings Institute Bank & Trust.

She will serve the Moosup, Lisbon and Griswold areas. Kleckner joined the bank in 2015 as a mortgage closer representative and entered the bank’s junior mortgage consultant program in 2016. The program works to educate future mortgage consultants in all areas of lending including underwriting, origination, servicing and customer service.

“Morgan has worked hard over the past year, excelling in all areas of lending,” Gene Michael Deary, senior vice president of retail lending, said in a statement. “We’re proud to have her take the lead in Moosup and the surrounding towns. Her strong customer service skills and well-rounded experience will make her an exceptional mortgage consultant.”

Kleckner is a member of the Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors, Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce and Windham Chamber of Commerce.

