Savings Institute Bank & Trust Aids Individuals With Disabilities

August 25, 2017
Horizons

Each quarter Savings Institute Bank & Trust employees come together to select causes to receive funds from their 100 percent employee-funded Caring and Giving Program. The organizations selected in quarter two of this year work to aid individuals with disabilities or special needs. The donations totaled more than $4,000 and went to Project Genesis, The Matty Fund, New Directions Inc. of North Central Connecticut and Confetti Foundation, amongst others.

“Savings Institute Bank & Trust is truly proud to be a member of the Rhode Island and Connecticut communities it serves, and it’s a pleasure that our employees come together to make them better through this unique program,” Bill Anderson, senior vice president and caring and giving program chairperson, said in a statement.

The Caring and Giving Program began in 2000 and has donated more than $200,000 to community organizations over that span. Employees aim to donate $15,000 in 2017 to local organizations.

Banking & Lending

