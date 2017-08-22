Savings Bank Of Danbury Presents Check To Aid Military

Savings Bank of Danbury recently presented a check to Help Our Military Heroes (HOMH), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of wounded military heroes through mobility and independence.

The bank distributed $3,000 as part of its Flag Day Star sales. Earlier this summer, the bank celebrated military service through a fundraiser for veterans and active personnel.

“We are delighted to support HOMH. Their dedication and compassion to those who keep our nation safe, by delivering adaptive minivans to wounded and injured military heroes throughout the country is something to be proud of,” Martin Morgado, president and CEO at Savings Bank of Danbury, said in a statement.

Tags: Flag Day, Help Our Military Heroes, Savings Bank of Danbury