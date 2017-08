The Commercial Record is partnering with Westport-based market research firm Customer Experience Solutions to bring our banking and finance readers information from their own clients and prospects.

The potential to recruit new customers from big banks is strong, if community banks can convince them that they’ll find comparable technology offerings at their hometown banks.

Two-thirds of Connecticut residents say they plan to increase the amount of electronic banking they are doing, according to the results of the most recent Connecticut Bank Benchmarks survey.

In general, big banks perform better than small banks in terms of technology: According to the second quarter results of the Bank Benchmarks survey, 19 percent of small bank customers thought the technology at their bank was out of date. In comparison, only 9 percent of the big bank customers felt theirs was out of date.

However, smaller banks should not cede the technology high ground to the big banks. In fact, many are taking on the big banks – and winning. Across Connecticut there are eight smaller banks that beat out every single big bank in their market in terms of technology rating by customers. So although some small banks are falling behind in terms of technology, other small banks are leading the way.

Additionally, 37 percent of Connecticut customers are already using non-bank providers to manage some of the financial tasks that have traditionally been the purview of banks. This includes SOFI, Acorn, Laurel Road, Venmo, Digit, Vibe, Lending Club, Paypal and many others. Customer satisfaction with these providers is significantly lower than it is with community banks, creating an opportunity for a smaller bank to capture share with some leading technology partners.

And more than 40 percent of big bank customers say they would prefer a small bank. One of the main barriers to them switching is the technology offerings. It is just a matter of time (and marketing) until customers learn that small banks can provide adequate technology and tools, or in some case even better ones than they are used to.

Ten percent of big bank customers say they will leave their bank before the end of 2017 and 35 percent of customers overall will seek a new banking product before the end of the year. There is a significant opportunity for small banks to capture market share if they can convey that they provide the “technology surrounded by customer service” that so many customers are seeking.

Bruce Paul is president and CEO of Westport-based Customer Experience Solutions. He may be reached at (203) 906-8923 or bruce@cescx.com. For more information please visit cescx.com.