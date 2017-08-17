Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Adds New Address In Branford

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced the opening of its newest office on 978 Main St. in the heart of Branford Center.

“Opening in Branford puts us closer and in a more convenient location to many of our existing customers and prospective clients that are working on the shoreline. Our office is in a highly traveled area which enables us to interact better with the public and to exhibit current available properties to passersby,” John Wareck, partner and managing broker, said in a statement. “We will be hiring more agents to accommodate clients as the company continues its record growth.”

Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate’s corporate office is located in Milford. The company also has an office on the Woodbridge/Westville town line, as well as in New Haven.

