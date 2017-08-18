PURA Approves $5M Settlement With Electric Supplier Palmco

Under a settlement agreement approved by the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) yesterday, electric supply company Palmco Power Connecticut LLC will pay $5 million to the state and relinquish its electric supplier license for a five-year period.

The settlement resolves an investigation initiated in February 2015 regarding Palmco’s business practices. PURA opened the investigative proceeding following a large number of consumer complaints against the company.

Evidence from the PURA proceeding showed that, from January 2011 to October 2015, Palmco systematically and repeatedly deceived consumers by providing false and misleading information about the company’s rates and engaged in a pattern of abusive sales tactics. Through door-to-door marketing and telemarketing efforts, sales agents often switched consumers to Palmco without authorization, impersonated utility employees and falsely guaranteed savings. In addition, sales agents inaccurately described how the customer’s variable rate prices were determined.

Palmco customers generally paid the highest rates charged by any supplier in Connecticut. Rates were nearly 40 percent higher than the next-highest supplier’s rates and were triple the standard service rate offered by the state’s two utility companies.

Under the terms of the settlement, Palmco did not admit liability but has agreed to two voluntary payments totaling $5 million to state of Connecticut. Additionally, Palmco will voluntarily relinquish its electric supplier license for a period of five years, starting from April 15, 2015, when PURA ordered Palmco to cease and desist door-to-door marketing in Connecticut.

Today’s settlement also directs the company to transfer its remaining Connecticut customers to their respective electric distribution company’s standard service and to notify them by first-class mail of the transfer. Currently, Palmco serves less than 1,000 Connecticut customers. Palmco served a total of 50,424 customers in Connecticut between January 2011 and April 2015.

Tags: Palmco, PURA, settlement