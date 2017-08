Jennifer Quagliano has joined Pearce Real Estate as a commercial sales associate in the firm’s Rocky Hill commercial office.

Quagliano previously worked in lending at a major national bank, specializing in home equity loans, where she learned many of the basics of real estate.

“We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to our team,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement.

