O,R&L Commercial LLC has completed a 39,280-square-foot industrial lease in New Britain.

Makino Inc. will use the new space at 255 Myrtle St. as an extensive distribution channel to major U.S. manufactures on the East Coast. The larger space will allow the company to more than double its workforce.

Tim Conroy, commercial and investment broker at Branford-based O,R&L Commercial, represented the tenant.

