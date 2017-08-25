Norwalk Man Sentenced For Embezzlement And Tax Evasion

A Norwalk man was sentenced this week in Bridgeport to 24 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzlement and tax evasion offenses.

For approximately 20 years, Mark W. Errico, 64, worked for the owner of two companies located in Norwalk, handling the companies’ finances, including payroll, bank accounts, accounts payable and accounts receivable. Between approximately February 2011 and March 2014, Errico embezzled approximately $823,000 from the two companies. He transferred stolen funds from the companies’ accounts to pay his personal credit card debts, and also forged the signature of the companies’ owner on company checks and cashed them or made them payable to his own company and deposited them into his company’s business account.

For the 2011 through 2014 tax years, Errico attempted to evade paying federal taxes on $851,076 of unreported income, which resulted in a total tax loss of $265,326.

For example, in 2013, Errico filed a federal individual tax return for himself in which he stated his taxable income for 2013 was $31,200. The tax return failed to report approximately $536,000 in money he stole from the two companies.

Errico was ordered to pay $649,346.09 in restitution to the two companies from which he stole money and $265,326 in back taxes, plus penalties and interest, to the IRS.

Errico pleaded guilty on April 24 to one count of the interstate transportation of money obtained by fraud and one count of tax evasion.

