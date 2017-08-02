LOGIN
NAR Announces New CEO

By Jim Morrison | August 2, 2017

The National Association of Realtors announced in a video yesterday that former senior vice president and 30-year industry veteran Bob Goldberg has been selected as the organization’s new CEO.

Goldberg, who has worked for NAR for 22 years said he has “a number of ideas, including a three-year plan, devised to keep our membership ahead of the curve.”

Goldberg also pledged to improve communication between members and the executive team, specifically through social media.

The video can be seen here.

CR Daily

