LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Millennials Spend More, Borrow More And Pay More In Interest

August 15, 2017

Millennials are pumping more money into the real estate economy than they were a year ago, according to the August 2017 Down Payment Report from Down Payment Resource.

Millennials are paying about 1 percent more for homes and borrowing about 1 percent more than they did in 2016, according to the report.

“One area where Millennials are getting socked is rising rates,” the report said. “The average rate for a Millennial purchase loan in May was 4.304 percent, a 67-basis point increase and over May 2016.”

Related articles:


Tags:


CR Daily

Millennials Spend More, Borrow More And Pay More In Interest

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending PULSE Study: Debit Fraud Loss Rates Decline After …
CR Daily Insurance Department Recovers $4M For Consumers, T…
0