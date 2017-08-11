Marine Parts Manufacturer Leases Warehouse In North Branford

Research & Design Innovations LLC recently leased 4,000 square feet in North Branford.

RDI manufactures and distributes specialty parts for the recreational boating industry. Many of these parts are items on which RDI or its principals hold the U.S. patent.

The company will use the space at 21 Commerce Drive as an overflow warehousing facility. The building has 20-feet clear ceiling heights, a truck dock and an at-grade drive-in truck door.

The landlord is W. E. Hitchcock LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

Tags: Geenty, North Branford, Research & Design Innovations LLC