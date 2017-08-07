Man Charged In Phishing Scheme That Victimized School Employees

A man was recently arrested on a federal criminal complaint, charging him with fraud and identity theft offenses stemming from a scheme to obtain the personal identifying information of school employees in Connecticut and elsewhere.

Following his arrest at his Durham, North Carolina residence, Daniel Adekunle Ojo, 33, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Durham, appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in Greensboro, North Carolina, and was ordered detained pending his transfer to the District of Connecticut.

An employee of the Glastonbury Public Schools received an email in February that appeared to be sent by another Glastonbury school system employee. The email contained a request to send W-2 tax information for all employees of the school system. The recipient of the email responded by sending copies of the W-2 information for approximately 1,600 Glastonbury Public Schools employees. After the W-2 information was emailed, approximately 122 suspicious Forms 1040 were filed electronically with the IRS in the names of victims of the Glastonbury phishing scheme. The 122 tax returns claimed tax refunds totaling $596,897. Approximately six of the returns were processed, and $36,926 in fraudulently-obtained funds were electronically deposited into various bank accounts.

Ojo allegedly controlled an aol.com email account and a gmail.com email account involved in this phishing scheme, and that he participated in the scheme to obtain the Glastonbury school system employees’ personal identifying information and use it for personal gain.

This ongoing investigation also includes phishing incidents that victimized the Groton Public Schools, as well as a school in Minnesota.

In Groton in March 2017, a school system employee emailed copies of the W-2 information for approximately 1,300 employees. After the W-2 information was sent, approximately 66 suspicious Forms 1040 were filed electronically with the IRS in the names of victims of the Groton phishing scheme. The tax returns claimed tax refunds totaling $364,000. The fraudulent tax returns were not processed by the IRS because they were flagged as being part of an identity theft scheme, and no money was released in connection with the returns.

The complaint alleges that Ojo entered the U.S. on a visitor’s visa in May 23, 2016, and failed to depart on his scheduled departure date of June 8, 2016.

“The individuals that conduct these phishing schemes have one goal: to steal personal information for financial gain,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Ferrick said in a statement. “This case is particularly disturbing due to the methods used and the targeted victims. Cybercrimes are on the rise so we need corporations and the general public to be cognizant of their day to day computer use and vulnerabilities.”

The complaint charges Ojo with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and aggravated identity theft, an offense that carries a mandatory consecutive term of imprisonment of at least two years.

Tags: cybersecurity, Daniel Adekunle Ojo, phishing, wire fraud