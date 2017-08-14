Local Community Organizations, Administration Gather To Discuss State Budget

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently met with the leadership of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and the Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST) to discuss the impact that the state budget impasse is having on local communities and to explore areas of common interest where the administration and the organizations could work together. In particular, their discussion focused on the topic of mandate relief for towns and cities.

“True partnerships are built on seeking common ground and listening to the concerns of and responding to the needs of the other party,” Malloy said in a statement. “Municipal leaders are asking us for a reprieve from onerous state requirements. Removing red tape and lessening administrative burden would provide towns and cities with greater flexibility, which would allow them to meet the needs of their residents. This is an area where we can work together and in so doing, I am hopeful that we can deliver on this in this biennial budget.”

“Although COST continues to be concerned with how cuts in state aid will impact property taxpayers, these proposals will better position towns to respond to budget challenges in ways that will help minimize the need for steep property tax increases or cuts in critical services,” Betsy Gara, executive director of COST, said in a statement. “Connecticut must act now to relieve some of the burden on our towns and cities. Unfortunately, efforts to control municipal costs are often frustrated by state mandates that make it almost impossible to reduce budgets or negotiate savings in health care, pension and wage costs.”

Tags: Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Connecticut Council of Small Towns, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, state budget