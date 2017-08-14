Libero Jewelers Leases 2.4K SF

A family-owned jeweler recently leased retail space in North Haven.

Libero Jewelers will occupy 2,400 square feet at the Washington Plaza, located at 344-354 Washington Ave.

Libero has been in business for over 40 years and is comprised of two generations of family jewelers, including two Gemological Institute of America graduate diamond graders. In addition to jewelry merchandising, Libero Jewelers provides on-site jewelry repair, old/broken jewelry scraping and appraisals. The company hopes that the expansion into its new space directly adjacent to Leon’s Restaurant will help it better serve North Haven and all of south central Connecticut.

Richard S. Guralnick and Toby Brimberg of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, 354 Washington Ave. LLC. Libero Jewelers was represented by Lisa Varipapa of Weed Realtors.

Tags: Libero Jewelers, OR&L Commercial, Washington Plaza