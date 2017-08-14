Landscaping Material Supplier Moves Offices To Milford

An industrial building in Milford will now house a construction company after it sold for $555,000.

TP Warfield Properties LLC purchased the property and has leased it to T-Dev Inc., a construction company that supplies and delivers landscaping materials.

The property, formerly owned by Greenwich-based GNN Realty Inc., consists of a 1-story, 6,050-square-foot building on 0.53 acres at 53 Warfield St.

“We will be moving our offices in Bridgeport and Stamford to 53 Warfield St. in Milford, ” John Campbell, office manager at T-Dev Inc., said in a statement. “We will be expanding our product offerings and purchasing new equipment. We will also be hiring an additional driver and diesel truck mechanic.” T-Dev Inc. provides mulch, top soil, rock, asphalt and gravel to businesses and consumers.

Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, brokered the sale.

