Kuziel Joins Pearce RE In New Haven

Pearce Real Estate recently hired a new residential sales agent for its New Haven office.

Gail Kuziel will join the Edgehill team at that location.

“We are delighted to have Gail join our team,” Barbara L. Pearce, CEO and president of Pearce Real Estate, said in a statement. “Her long tenure in New Haven, and the Wooster Square neighborhood in particular, gives her a good background for helping clients to find the right home. Her interest in home design will also add value for buyers and sellers. She spent many years in the dental field, with a specialty in cosmetic dentistry, so she is eager to use those customer-pleasing skills in her new profession.”

Kuziel has been a volunteer for Connecticut Mission of Mercy and for the 1000 Smiles Project.

