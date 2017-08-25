KeyBank Partners With University Of New Haven

Key Private Bank and KeyBank Commercial Banking will partner with the University of New Haven’s Center for Family Business, the bank announced yesterday.

The center provides education to family business owners, managers and advisors through a series of conferences, workshops and panel discussions.

The partnership brings Key’s financial planning, investment and commercial banking expertise as an added resource to the center’s more than 50 family-owned business members throughout Connecticut.

The partnership includes an initial three-year financial commitment from KeyBank to the Center of Family Business and Key wealth advisor Gail Harris will join the center’s advisory board.

“Key’s business relationships with some families have spanned multiple generations, and we are honored and humbled by that trust,” Harris said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing to evolve and serve the special needs of business-owning families, and we are delighted to join forces with University of New Haven, a valued resource to families and their businesses.”

Tags: Center for Family Business, KeyBank