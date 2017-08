“Innovation” is one of the corporate buzzwords that in many contexts doesn’t actually mean anything, but this issue of The Commercial Record is full of innovative solutions, experiences, technology and women.

Jim Morrison’s story is, in some ways, not a new one – an exploration of the ways technology can improve customer relations and agents’ time management isn’t exactly groundbreaking. But the best of technology is truly innovative and changes the worlds of the people who use it (or invent it). It also moves incredibly quickly; we could have a technology column in every issue of CR and never run out of topics to discuss.

Meanwhile in Stamford, Indeed.com recently announced it will remain in the city and expand its workforce to 1,200 employees. And Steve Adams’ covers Stamford’s attempt to rebrand itself as “innovation place,” part of a grander plan by Gov.

Dannel Malloy’s administration aimed at retaining jobs at major employers in the state. Malloy is going to have to get really innovative – and probably down and dirty – to succeed, but it is a worthy endeavor.

This issue also contains the profiles of the seventh annual Women of FIRE award winners. The Women of FIRE – finance, insurance and real estate – awards were conceived as a celebration and recognition of female movers and shakers in traditionally male-dominated industries. They are our way of acknowledging the tremendous effort and determination exhibited by these women, who rose to the top of challenging industries in difficult times.

These very different women, reflecting all facets of the finance, insurance and real estate industries, have one vitally important common thread: they are making a difference. With their words and deeds, choices and actions, they are making a difference in the lives of their clients and constituents, in the industries they serve and in the lives and livelihoods of the women coming up behind them. Often without any overt intent, they are trailblazers, visionaries, groundbreakers and yes, innovators.

That is why The Commercial Record honors them. They don’t do it for the glory and they don’t do it for the praise – they do it for others, whether that “other” is client, family, friend or the community at large.

All of the Women of FIRE are chosen based on nominations from peers and colleagues, and sometimes friends and family. Many of the nominations are written by women the winners have mentored. Many are written by the winners’ bosses.

Increasingly in recent years, the nominations are written by previous Women of FIRE winners, who now number close to 100.

Perhaps even stronger than these women themselves is the legacies they leave. Through mentoring and volunteering, they have touched the lives of hundreds of other women. Simply by going about their days, they have shown other young women what is possible. Some of those young women are the innovators of tomorrow – and will be in a future class of Women of FIRE.

Congratulations to the 2017 Women of FIRE for all they have accomplished.