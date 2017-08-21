Indictment Charges Former Attorney With Defrauding Clients, Family Members And Friends

A former attorney operating a law practice in Bridgeport was recently charged with four counts of wire fraud.

Thomas M. Murtha, 61, of Newtown and Birmingham, Michigan, fraudulently obtained and converted hundreds of thousands of dollars from his victims, including clients of his law practice, family members and friends between approximately November 2011 and April 2017. He falsely represented to client-victims that he had safeguarded and disbursed the proceeds from legal representations when, in fact, he had used their money for his own benefit, including making payments to other victims. In furtherance of the fraud, Murtha used false and forged documents, including at least one mortgage and a trust document.

It is alleged that Murtha used some of the stolen funds to purchase a $725,000 house in Michigan, a 2.11 carat diamond engagement ring, and other items.

If convicted, he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count of the indictment.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of the Michigan house and the engagement ring, as well as a money judgment of at least $1,991,628.83, which constitutes proceeds of the alleged fraud scheme.

Murtha resigned from the bar in September 2016 after three grievance complaints were filed against him.

Tags: Bridgeport, wire fraud