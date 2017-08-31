HJ Sims Acquires NC-Based Firm

Fairfield-based HJ Sims, a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm, has acquired North Carolina-based P.R. Gilboy & Assoc.

Financial management firm P.R. Gilboy will maintain its market name as a division of HJ Sims as well as remain intact as an operating business unit.

The firm is led by Philip R. Gilboy and Debra A. Gilboy. Philip began his career at The Northern Trust Co. in 1976, moving to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1984 from Chicago to join an investment firm. Philip started P. R. Gilboy & Assoc. with experience in trading, underwriting and institutional sales in the municipal bond industry. Debra A. Gilboy previously worked at Salomon Brothers Inc., and later helped to co-found P. R. Gilboy & Assoc. Debra has served as CFO, financial and operations principal and chief compliance officer.

