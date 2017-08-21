Gov. Malloy Announces Revised Executive Order Resource Allocation Plan

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently announced revisions to the Executive Order Resource Allocation Plan, along with new municipal aid distributions associated with the plan.

The changes accommodate the restoration of $40 million to private, nonprofit health and human service providers, prioritizing education funding to communities with the highest student needs by holding harmless the 30 Alliance Districts, and $60 million of other adjustments that must be made to ensure that the state lives within its limited means under the executive order.

The revised plan and municipal aid estimates will be the basis for state spending for fiscal year 2018 in the unlikely event that a state budget is not enacted. It is intended to provide municipalities, providers and state agencies with some certainty about what funding to expect until a budget is adopted.

“In the absence of an adopted budget from the General Assembly, my administration is reallocating resources to pay for basic human services, education in our most challenged school districts and the basic operation of government,” Malloy said in a statement. “The municipal aid that is funded as part of this executive order reflects the nearly impossible decisions Connecticut must make in the absence of a budget. It will force some of our municipalities – both large and small – to make similarly difficult choices of their own.”

Malloy released an Executive Order Resource Allocation Plan in June, in the absence of an adopted state budget or even a stop-gap mini-budget that would have allowed the state to proceed with an appropriations act, a capital budget, revenue changes and necessary legislative changes. Under the limited powers of executive authority, the plan could not change statute, alter revenue, or deviate from existing legal covenants, but could only allocate resources based on availability to satisfy the most pressing obligations on the state.

Due to these constraints, approximately $100 million in payments to private nonprofit providers who provide services across DSS, DDS, DCF, DMHAS, DOH, DOC, DORS, SDA and judicial were cut. Providers have not been able to withstand these cuts without reducing services. In response, the administration will restore $40 million to continue funding vital services to the most vulnerable residents. Additionally, there were another $60 million in expenditures that needed to be restored to ensure adequate resources to meet state obligations.

