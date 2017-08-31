From Music To Mortgages

Name: Kevin Moran

Title: Senior vice president mortgage sales, Webster Bank

Age: 62

Experience: 31 years

Kevin Moran was a professional bluesman before making the leap into the mortgage business in the mid-1980s. After stints as a loan originator and manager at regional and national bankers, he returned home to Webster Bank in the Waterbury office. He still plays music professionally; he also volunteers for several housing organizations and is currently president of the Connecticut Mortgage Bankers Association.

Q: What led you to get into the mortgage business?

A: I was working as a professional musician. I played guitar and worked in bands all up and down a good chunk of the Northeast. We mostly played blues and R&B. I did that from the time I got out of high school until I was 25. Then I decided to get my degree and stopped touring. I stayed local, went to school and worked four or five nights a week playing music. Around the time I finished my degree my wife found an ad in Sunday paper that was perfect for me. It said “help wanted, mortgage originator, no experience necessary.”

Q: Who is your favorite King? Freddie, Albert or BB?

A: BB King

Q: How do you like being back in a regional bank after working in national banks?

A: I feel very at home. My mom and dad had their mortgage with First Federal Savings & Loan (later acquired by Webster Bank). In our office we have a photo of someone handing out a check for the first mortgage we sold. The recipients of that check were friends of my parents. Coming here felt like coming home. The mortgage business is a small world. I knew folks here for years; many had worked with me at Shawmut. I’ve known our head of processing for 25 years. It’s a great company with great leadership. The mortgage business is in Webster’s DNA.

Q: Do you have any initiatives you’re promoting this year with the CMBA?

A: We’re always focused on mentoring and bringing up young talent. We also have an initiative I’m trying to make my platform. We’re reaching out to two- and four-year colleges to educate people about the mortgage industry. We do education and networking. If you look at the industry, the average age of someone in this business is about 53. We’re looking to build the next generation of LOs. When I was a young person I didn’t know anything about the mortgage business. I think that’s the case with most 19- and 20-year-olds. There’s plenty of opportunity in this industry. When I speak to folks internally, I really try to remind people we’re in a noble profession. It’s good work and fundamental to society. It supports the American Dream of homeownership. We want them to understand what the opportunities are.

One other thing we’ve done is our future leaders group. It really given folks who are younger a chance to network and do events. It’s an outstanding way to get folks who are somewhat new to the business engaged.

Q: After the very public role loan originators played in the housing market collapse of 10 years ago, is it hard to persuade young people that loan origination is noble work?

A: There were excesses and the like, but it’s very important work. We’re in a new era. Certainly, when you look at the changes in law and regulations – as a reaction, they were necessary. You can have bad actors in any kind business. We can lose sight of the benefit we bring to our communities. I see the testimonials that come through to our LOs. They say, “we’re so happy” and “thank you so much.”

The SAFE act, the screening process, the NMLS, the educational requirements are all very important and valuable. If you think about the height of the lending business, there was really no barrier to entry. Many of those products are no longer available. The industry is very highly regulated and the process is far more rigorous than it was. You need to have the technical expertise and understand credit and technology. Ability to repay changed everything. The scrutiny and screening, training, licensing and monitoring have all combined to increase professionalism. The difference is black and white.

Q: What do you do when you’re not working or volunteering?

A: I still play guitar and do fill-in work. I write and record in my home studio, sometimes with friends, sometimes by myself. I also play piano. I like to spend time with my wife of 34 years, Joan. We’ve been together for 45 years and went to our high school prom together. My sons are both grown, but I like to spend time with them when I can. I also like to walk to my rescue dog, Cracker Jack.

Moran’s Five Favorite Guitars:

Fender Stratocaster Fender Telecaster Gibson ES 335 Rickenbacker 12 string Gibson J45

