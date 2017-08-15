Foxwoods Casino Expands With Thrill Rides

Foxwoods announced the next step in the resort’s long-term plan to develop a comprehensive portfolio of tourism options with the opening of the Thrill Tower at Foxwoods. Thrill Tower encompasses two new rides: the Sky Drop and Sky Launch.

Sky Drop lifts four riders to the top of Thrill Tower before free-falling 120 feet to the bottom. Sky Launch propels two riders from the ground to the top of Thrill Tower and back again at high speed.

The new additions to the resort were announced on the 25th anniversary of Foxwoods, and will complement the recently-opened 33-story HighFlyer Zipline.

