Former Plainville Pizza Restaurant To Become Sushi Spot

August 24, 2017
A sushi joint is set to open this fall in Plainville’s Big Y Plaza.

YUMMY Sushi recently signed a long-term lease for 1,500 square feet of retail space at 275 New Britain Ave. The location was formerly home to Parma Pizza Restaurant, and will be under renovation before its opening slated for late fall. Cotenants in the plaza include Starbucks, Dress Barn, Big Buy Liquors, Sport Clips and LA Nails.

Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. was sole broker in this transaction, representing the tenant. The landlord is Hayes-Kaufman Partnership.

Commercial & Industrial

