School bus transportation company First Student Inc. has renewed its existing lease in Bloomfield.

The company will again utilize 12,270 square feet and expand into an additional 5,640 square feet at 522 Cottage Grove Road.

The property is a 64,000-square-foot multibuilding industrial complex on 22.3 acres owned by Kinneret Associates LP.

Sentry Commercial was the sole broker in this transaction.

Tags: First Student Inc., school bus transportation, Sentry Commercial