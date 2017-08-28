First County Bank Lists Stamford Branch

Stamford-based First County Bank has recently listed one of its branch locations for sale.

According to a listing from Cushman & Wakefield, the 6,902-square-foot building located at 160 Atlantic St. in the heart of the Stamford Central Business District is currently occupied but will be delivered vacant.

First County Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

The building is located adjacent to the Stamford Town Center Mall and Veteran’s Park, across the street from the old town hall. Veteran’s Park is set to undergo a $5.8 million renovation come the fall.

The site offers 13 on-site parking spaces and is in close proximity to other parking garages.

Headquartered in Stamford, First County Bank currently has 15 branches, eight of which are in Stamford.

The $1.53 billion asset bank reported net interest income of more than $22 million through the first half of 2017, up about $1 million from the same time period in 2016. Overall net income surpassed $3.1 million, compared to only about $800,000 through the first six months of 2016, with the net interest margin roughly the same year-over-year at 3.13 percent.

