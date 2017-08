eBay recently filed a WARN notice with the Connecticut Department of Labor, announcing it will close its East Granby location.

Layoffs will begin Dec. 1, 2017, affecting approximately 197 workers.

The location at 2 Gateway Blvd. also houses eBay-owned StubHub. Earlier this year, the company announced it was preparing to move its operations to Salt Lake City, Utah. Its Granby lease is set to expire in June of 2018.

