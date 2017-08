A dance school will move into Milford, leasing 800 square feet.

The tenant, That’s Show Biz Dance-Theater School LLC, has been in operation for several years and will utilize the space at 124 Pepes Farm Road.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in this transaction.

Tags: Pepes Farm Road, That's Show Biz Dance-Theater School LLC, The Geenty Group