CT Homebuilder Procures 3 Lots In Mystic

August 30, 2017

Worth Avenue Capital LLC recently closed a $110,000 commercial loan to a homebuilder in Southeastern Connecticut.

The loan proceeds were used to purchase three building lots in Mystic, on which the borrower plans to construct three new homes. The borrower initially plans to building a house on one of the lots which he then plans to sell, enabling him to pay off WAC’s bridge loan in full upon the sale of the house.

The loan is secured by a blanket mortgage on the building lots as well as three other investment properties that the borrower owns in Southeastern Connecticut. The loan was funded by one of WAC’s private investors with an underlying LTV of approximately 60 percent.

Banking & Lending

