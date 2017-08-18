Connecticut Unemployment Remains Largely Unchanged

Unemployment in Connecticut sat at 5 percent in the month of July, unchanged from June and down .1 percent from this time last year. It remains higher than the U.S. unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

“July was a relatively quiet month in Connecticut’s labor markets with both payroll jobs and unemployment statistics changing very little,” Andy Condon, director of the state’s Office of Research, said in a statement. “Over the year, payroll job growth in July was 11,600, well ahead of last year’s performance.”

Preliminary Connecticut nonfarm job estimates from the business payroll survey administered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the state lost 600 net jobs in July 2017 to a level of 1,692,200 jobs.

Based on the local area unemployment statistics model, the number of Connecticut unemployed residents, seasonally adjusted, decreased by 513 from June to 96,530 in July.

Over the year, the number of the state’s jobless residents has increased by 352.

The state’s labor force increased slightly by 263 over the month, and continued to expand over the year (41,274), with increases seen every month this year.

The seasonally adjusted average weekly initial unemployment claims for first-time filers in Connecticut in July 2017 decreased by 333 claimants to 3,849 from June 2017, and were higher by 99 claims year-over-year.

June’s originally-released job gain of 7,000 was revised down to a 5,600 gain.

Nonfarm Job Details

Private sector employment grew by 300 to 1,459,300 jobs over the month in July, and by 14,700 jobs over the year.

The government supersector, which includes all federal, state and local employment including public higher education and Native American casinos located on tribal land, remains the largest source of job losses in 2017. The sector continued its decline by 900 to 232,900 jobs last month and it remains down over the year.

Five of the ten major industry supersectors increased employment in July 2017. Trade, transportation and utilities grew 2,200 in July to 300,400 jobs overall, leading gaining industries showing strength in both transportation and warehousing and retail. Other services gained 1,000 jobs; education and health services grew by 800 jobs; financial activities contributed 500 jobs and the information supersector grew by 100 jobs.

Declines came in leisure and hospitality, which lost 2,000 jobs, the largest decline in July, potentially a seasonal adjustment to very large growth in June. The entire decline came from the accommodations and food services component, which lost 2,800 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, however, continues to lead all supersectors in numeric job growth over the year.

The construction and mining sector lost 1,600 jobs; professional and business services dropped 500 jobs in July and manufacturing lost 200 jobs.

Connecticut has now recovered 82.3 percent (98,000 jobs) of the 119,100 seasonally adjusted jobs lost in the Great Recession from March 2008 to February 2010.

