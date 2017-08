The Commercial Record asked its loyal readers to nominate deserving women in the finance, insurance and real estate sectors for its 2017 Women of FIRE awards. From dozens of nominations, the judges narrowed it down to 14 women who stood out from the crowd. They have shown substantial success in their fields, they have demonstrated a commitment to professional and personal growth, and their work has enriched and advanced their fields of endeavor.

These women are mentors, philanthropists, leaders and innovators. They devote their time and their hard work to making their companies and their communities a better place for all. They serve as role models and mentors for their fellow employees, and they are paving the way in what once were, and in many cases still are, male-dominated industries. Congratulations to the 2017 Women of FIRE!

All of the profiles of the 2017 Women of FIRE are available here.