BHHS’ Glastonbury/Marlborough Offices Recognize Top Sales Performers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties recently named the top sales executives in the Glastonbury/Marlborough office for the month of July 2017.

Top honors went to Wendy Curry as the listing agent of the month, to Steve and Enza Dandeneau as top new sales agent of the month and to Kellee Smith as top closed sales agent of the month.

The company’s Glastonbury office also recognized the following agents as their top producers for the month of July based on an exemplary level of sales in the month: Alexis Trzcinski, Brenda Hill, the Miglietta team, Bryan Feery, Carrie Bosse, Steve and Enza Dandeneau, Felix DuVerger, Fred Martins, Jamie Bell, Jason Beyers, Jim Didato, Karen Ferranti, Kate Loomis, Kellee Smith, Kim Sherman, Lisa Hutt, Marybeth Barrett, Michelle Collins, Peggy Foran, Stephanie Starr, Susan Hermanson, Susan Nilsen, Taylor Daly, Tracy Molloy, Wendy Anderson and Wendy Curry.

“These sales executives have achieved tremendous success for their clients,” Beth O. DiLoreto, Glastonbury office leader and director of sales, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have them as a part of our company and are especially proud of their continued success and hard work.”

Tags: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, sales agents, top performers