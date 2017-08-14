Berkshire Bank Takes Careful Look At Retail Branches In Connecticut

As Berkshire Bank gets larger, swelling to more than $12 billion in assets once it completes its acquisition of Commerce Bank, the company continues to take a careful look at the composition of its retail branches.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Connecticut, where the bank is planning to consolidate two of its branches in Hartford, but then open a small branch just outside the city of Farmington.

The Massachusetts Division of Banks recently approved Berkshire’s plan to close one of its branches at 58 State House Square in Hartford and then open a new branch at 763 Farmington Ave. in Farmington.

The branch closing will be consolidated into another Berkshire branch at 927 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford.

Heidi Higgins, a spokesperson for Berkshire Bank, told The Commercial Record the move will “enhance our existing branch network and promote efficiency.”

Higgins also said the new branch in Farmington, which is slated to open in September, will feature the bank’s new teller video service platform called MyTeller.

MyTeller is new interactive teller machine technology, where live tellers assist customers from a remote location through video chat and touch screen. Berkshire also installed the new platform in their Boston office that opened in February.

“This service will offer the combination of next-generation banking and convenience of an ATM with the same personal assistance you’d receive with a teller,” said Higgins.

