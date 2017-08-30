AVANGRID Donates $50K To Support Red Cross Efforts In Texas

In response to the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, New Haven-based energy and utility company AVANGRID Inc. announced a $50,000 contribution to American Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Avangrid Foundation.

This contribution will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those affected by disasters like Hurricane Harvey and countless other crises.

“Hurricane Harvey has caused significant destruction and has affected thousands of people,” James P. Torgerson, president of Avangrid Foundation, said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this storm, including our own AVANGRID employees.”

AVANGRID employs more than 100 people in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, as part of its ENSTOR Gas Storage company and as field employees at its Renewables wind project. Since partnering with the Red Cross in 2016, Avangrid Foundation has contributed more than $200,000 for disaster relief.

