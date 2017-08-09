Atlantic Community Bankers Bank And Bankers Bank Northeast To Merge

Atlantic Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Pennsylvania-based Atlantic Community Bankers Bank and BBN Financial Corp., the holding company of Glastonbury-based Bankers Bank Northeast, recently announced their intentions to merge.

The merger transaction is valued at $17 million, and expected to be finalized in December 2017.

Immediately following the merger, both holding companies and the subsidiary banks will become one and operate under the ACBB brand.

Craig Howie, president and CEO of BBNFC and BBN, told The Commercial Record that with all of the consolidation in the industry, the company is really looking to do more in the fintech arena, whether it’s possibly acquiring a fintech company, creating some sort of partnership or investing in the payment or lending space.

“This opportunity will not only strengthen our traditional correspondent service offerings, like settlement, coin and currency and loan participation, but will allow us to enhance and scale our capabilities with existing services such as international remittance processing and loan review,” he said in an earlier statement about the merger. “We are also excited to be offering more in the way of technology products with the telecommunication services of BITS and the introduction of our customer loan marketplace portal. This transaction ensures that community financial institutions in New England will have a cooperative bankers’ bank to serve their correspondent services needs for the long-haul.”

Each share of BBN stock will be exchanged for 0.265 shares of ACBI stock, subject to final adjustment. BBN will retain four director seats for both the holding company and banking boards.

“This merger is a tremendous opportunity to build on the strengths of both organizations,” Jon Evans, president and CEO of ACBI and ACBB, said in a statement. “It will allow us to offer customers more competitive technology-focused banking and financial services of the future. We look forward to providing customers with robust service offerings and increased banking technology services to drive their profitability. In addition, it will enhance our aggregation capabilities resulting in more purchasing power for our customers. We remain focused on increasing value to community banks so they may better serve their customers and communities.”

The new ACBI entity will have approximately $800 million in assets, $306 million in loans and $536 million in deposits upon completion of the merger.

Both the ACBB office in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and the BBN office in Glastonbury will remain open and continue serving customers during and after the merger. Staff reductions are expected, said Howie, although he said those details still need to be discussed.

The proposed merger requires the approval of BBN shareholders as well as all appropriate regulatory agencies.

