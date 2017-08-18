Arooga’s Selects Shelton Space For New Location

A freestanding grill and sports bar will soon be built in the Big Y shopping plaza in Shelton.

Arooga’s will open its second location in the state at 405 Bridgeport Ave. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant will include over 100 TVs, outdoor dining, cocktails and over 30 beers on tap.

Shelton’s Arooga’s will become Mohegan Holdings Co. LLC’s fourth location, after having announced a multiunit franchise agreement in May 2014 to bring 15 Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bars to the New England region.

Ricardo E. Cordido, senior vice president, and Dave Cervero, associate vice president, both of HK Group, represented Mohegan Holdings and Saugatuck Commercial represented the landlord in the long-term lease.

